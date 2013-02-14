CBS Takes Minority Stake in AXS TV

CBS Corp. has acquired a minority ownership stake in AXS TV

in exchange for providing the eight-month-old cable channel with access to its

live event programming.

Under the multiyear commitment, AXS will gain rights to

replays and shoulder programming around live CBS content like the Grammys,

Tonys, Academy of Country Music Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Terms of the transaction, including CBS' percentage stake,

were not disclosed.

"CBS is happy to provide AXS TV with live event content as

the basis of this partnership," said CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie

Moonves. "This is an innovative way to use our tentpole programming to gain

more ownership in the cable network business. AXS TV will now serve as a

terrific complement to our existing broadcast television entertainment

programming."

Moonveshas previously mentioned wanting to own a general entertainment cable

network like his competitors Disney, NBCUniversal and News Corp. do. Under the

new partnership, Mark Cuban will continue to lead the network as president and

CEO.

AXSlaunched in July 2012 as a joint venture from Mark Cuban Companies, AEG,

Creative Artists Agency and Ryan Seacrest Media, replacing HDNet. It currently

has 38 million subscribers and is available in HD and standard-definition.