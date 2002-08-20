CBS tackles Saturday

National Football League preseason games may not count in the standings, but they do in the

Nielsen Media Research ratings.

CBS, on the back of an NFL exhibition game, took Saturday night, winning the

battle for viewers in the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot with a 4.6/10. Speed 2: Cruise

Control powered ABC to second place (4.7/8), while Cops and

America's Most Wanted put Fox in third (4.0/8).

All of the hype surrounding the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death didn't

help NBC: A Dateline half-hour special and Elvis movie Loving

You grabbed only a 3.8/8.

For the night in households, it was CBS 4.4 rating/9 share, ABC 4.3/9, Fox

4.0/8 and NBC 3.8/8.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 2.6/9, Fox 2.5/9, ABC 2.2/8 and NBC

1.5/5.