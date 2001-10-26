Trending

CBS tabs Jobe as Detroit news director

By

CBS has appointed Ken Jobe news director at CBS's Detroit duopoly;
WKBD-TV and WWJ-TV.

Jobe is currently news director at Hearst-Argyle's WLWT-TV
Cincinnati.

The position is key for the CBS group, which for years had no news in Detroit - until the acquisition of WKBD in the Viacom merger.

Jobe replaces Tom Bell, who had been WKBD's news
director when it was a Paramount station, and left during the
summer.