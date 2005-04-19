CBS Sweeps Monday
CBS won the Nielsen Media Research overnight prime-time ratings Monday in the key 18-49 demo with strong showings across the board. The network improved on the previous Monday's performance in every half-hour of the night on its way to a 4.9 rating/13 share average.
It's top show was CSI: Miami at 10 p.m. with a 6.8/18, up slightly from the previous week's 6.7/17.
Fox was second on the night with a 3.9/11. Drama 24 was the definition of consistency at a 4.5/11, the same rating share it has recorded for the last three weeks (though down from the the 6 and 5 ratings it was averaging earlier in the run) and good enough for second place at 9-10 behind CBS' Raymond (5.3/14) and Two & a Half Men (5.4/13).
ABC took third place with a 3.0/8. It's top show was Supernanny at 10 with a 3.7/10, good enough to win the nanny battle (though it was not head-to-head) over Fox's Nanny 911 (3.4/10 at 8).
NBC was fourth with a 2.8/8 with an all-repeat lineup, with new drama Medium coming in a distant third at 10 p.m.
The WB took fifth with repeats of Seventh Heaven and a new Everwood. UPN was sixth with repeats of its sitcom lineup.
