CBS suit reinstated

A federal court of appeals said CBS can be sued by a local news service that

said the network violated its copyright on video of the beating of truck driver

Reginald Denny during the Los Angeles riots a decade ago.

The decision reversed a federal district judge's decision that had favored

CBS over the Los Angeles News Service's claim and dismissed the case.

The appeals panel reinstated the case, saying that a reasonable jury could find

that CBS infringed on LANS' copyright.