CBS suit reinstated
A federal court of appeals said CBS can be sued by a local news service that
said the network violated its copyright on video of the beating of truck driver
Reginald Denny during the Los Angeles riots a decade ago.
The decision reversed a federal district judge's decision that had favored
CBS over the Los Angeles News Service's claim and dismissed the case.
The appeals panel reinstated the case, saying that a reasonable jury could find
that CBS infringed on LANS' copyright.
