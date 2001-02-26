CBS SUES SURVIVOR CAST-OFF

CBS is firing back at former Survivor contestant Stacey Stillman. Two weeks after Stillman sued the network and Survivor producer Mark Burnett, charging them with "rigging" the series, CBS and Burnett filed a $5 million countersuit for breach of contract, extortion, defamation and disparagement.

CBS' suit claims Survivor contestants signed confidentiality agreements that included a $5 million penalty if those agreements were broken.