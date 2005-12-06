CBS To Stream 'March Madness' Free

CBS will stream the majority of NCAA Division I basketball playoff games (otherwise known as "March Madness") through a new deal with the NCAA and cable channel College Sports Television, (CSTV) which CBS plans to acquire for $325 million, effective January 2006.

CBS, which has the broadcast rights to the games, will Webcast for free out-of-market contests via ncaapsorts.com, which is overseen by CBS SportsLine.com. While the CBS affiliate in each market will get the exclusive coverage of the game of greatest regional interest (a Duke game in Durham, N.C., for example), simultaneous games between other teams will be available in the market.

"For the first time ever, fans everywhere will have an opportunity to see their teams play live, at no charge, on NCAAsports.com via our new broadband channel, no matter where or when that game is being played," said Larry Kramer, president of CBS Digital Media, in a statement.

NCAA March Madness on Demand will include the Sweet 16 games (the regional semifinals), but not the final seven games--elite eight, final four and championship games.

Highlights, interviews and press conferences, among other highlights, are also available.

