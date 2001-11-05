CBS still scores with Emmys

Taking a back seat to the World Series, CBS's coverage of The Emmysaveraged 17.1 million viewers and an 11.5/16 in households.

It was the first-time the Emmys have been in the sweeps since May 1976. NBC's miniseries Uprising averaged 13 million viewers and a 4.7/10 in adults 18-49.

ABC's airing of film Toy Story 2 (7-9 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 14.8 million viewers and a 5.2/12 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser