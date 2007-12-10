CBS Stations Warm Again to 'Cold Case’

The CBS Television stations have picked up Warner Bros.’ Cold Case for two more seasons of weekend syndication, keeping the show on the stations’ air through the 2010-2011 season. The CBS group includes WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM Chicago in the top-three markets, as well as stations in 13 other markets.

Season to date (through Nov. 25), the show is averaging a 2.2 national live-plus-same-day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. In the key demographics, the show averages a 1.0 in women 18-34, 1.4 in women 18-49 and 1.6 among women 25-54. Cold Case is the fourth-ranked show in weekend off-net syndication in households, behind Warner Bros.’ CSI: Miami, Warner Bros.’ Without a Trace and NBC Universal’s Law & Order: SVU. Cold Case, however, beats Without a Trace in all key female demos and beats Law & Order: SVU in women 18-49 and women 25-54, and ties it in women 18-34.

Cold Case is in its fifth season on CBS, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The series stars Kathryn Morris and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with CBS Productions and Warner Bros. Television.