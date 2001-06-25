CBS stations grab syndie Millionaire

Just like Weakest Link, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is headed to syndication on a number of top CBS owned and operated stations.

Buena Vista Television, following NBC Enterprises' lead with Weakest Link, has sold Millionaire to 10 CBS owned and operated stations for a fall 2002 debut. The deal includes eight top ten markets, including CBS O/O's in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Other CBS markets include Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh. Sources say the deal is for mostly access and early fringe time slots.

- Joe Schlosser