CBS Station Makes Room for ‘Ray’

CBS-owned-and-operated WBBM Chicago has committed to airing King World’s fall 2006 lifestyle weekday series The Rachael Ray Show in the afternoons.

A station spokeswoman said WBBM has not set a specific time period for Ray yet but that it would air sometime after 2 p.m.

WBBM has been successful in airing reruns of Paramount’s Judge Judy from 2-3 p.m., followed by originals of the top-rated court show from 3-4 and King World’s Dr. Phil as a 4-5 p.m. news lead-in.

The addition of Ray would continue to give the soon-to-be-new Viacom’s—and the soon-to-be sole CBS Corp.’s—syndication operations a lock on the CBS station’s early-fringe programming lineup in the nation’s third-largest market.

King World announced earlier this week that it had cleared Ray in more than 70% of the U.S.