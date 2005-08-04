CBS Starts With Survivor

Survivor will lead off CBS’s fall premieres on Thursday, Sept. 15, but the following Monday is when the network will begin to learn whether its Raymond-less Monday night comedy lineup can still outlast and outwitty the competition.

The network announced its 2005-06 premiere dates Thursday, beginning with the debut of Survivor: Guatemala, followed the next night by a special two-hour premiere of new sci-fi thriller, Threshold.

After airing the Emmys Sunday, Sept. 18, the bulk of the premieres roll out the following week, when Raymond heir apparent, Two and a Half Men anchors CBS’s new-look Monday night. New comedies on the night are How I Met Your Mother and Out of Practice. The night leads off with vet King of Queens.

CBS will also give new drama, Criminal Minds, a shot in the plush post-CSI slot on Thursday, Sept. 22, before moving it to its regular Wednesday 9 p.m. slot the following week, when Without A Trace debuts.

Following are CBS’s 2005-06 premiere dates and times:

Thursday, Sept. 15

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR: GUATEMALA

Friday, Sept. 16

9:00-11:00 PM THRESHOLD (two-hour series premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 18

8:00-11:00 PM 57th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-8:30 PM THE KING OF QUEENS

8:30-9:00 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (series debut)

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN

9:30-10:00 PM OUT OF PRACTICE (series debut)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: MIAMI

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER 6 (finale)

10:00-11:00 PM ROCK STAR: INXS (finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00-8:30 PM STILL STANDING

8:30-9:00 PM YES, DEAR

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY

Thursday, Sept. 22

9:00-10:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION

10:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (series debut)

Friday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM GHOST WHISPERER (series debut)

9:00-10:00 PM THRESHOLD (time period debut)

10:00-11:00 PM NUMB3RS

Saturday, Sept. 24

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY

Sunday, Sept. 25

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM COLD CASE

9:00-11:00 PM CBS SUNDAY MOVIE ("Martha Behind Bars")

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE: FAMILY EDITION

Wednesday, Sept. 28

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (time period premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 29

10:00-11:00 PM WITHOUT A TRACE

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10:00-11:00 PM CLOSE TO HOME (series debut)