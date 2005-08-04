CBS Starts With Survivor
By Ben Grossman
Survivor will lead off CBS’s fall premieres on Thursday, Sept. 15, but the following Monday is when the network will begin to learn whether its Raymond-less Monday night comedy lineup can still outlast and outwitty the competition.
The network announced its 2005-06 premiere dates Thursday, beginning with the debut of Survivor: Guatemala, followed the next night by a special two-hour premiere of new sci-fi thriller, Threshold.
After airing the Emmys Sunday, Sept. 18, the bulk of the premieres roll out the following week, when Raymond heir apparent, Two and a Half Men anchors CBS’s new-look Monday night. New comedies on the night are How I Met Your Mother and Out of Practice. The night leads off with vet King of Queens.
CBS will also give new drama, Criminal Minds, a shot in the plush post-CSI slot on Thursday, Sept. 22, before moving it to its regular Wednesday 9 p.m. slot the following week, when Without A Trace debuts.
Following are CBS’s 2005-06 premiere dates and times:
Thursday, Sept. 15
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR: GUATEMALA
Friday, Sept. 16
9:00-11:00 PM THRESHOLD (two-hour series premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 18
8:00-11:00 PM 57th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Monday, Sept. 19
8:00-8:30 PM THE KING OF QUEENS
8:30-9:00 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (series debut)
9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN
9:30-10:00 PM OUT OF PRACTICE (series debut)
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: MIAMI
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER 6 (finale)
10:00-11:00 PM ROCK STAR: INXS (finale)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8:00-8:30 PM STILL STANDING
8:30-9:00 PM YES, DEAR
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY
Thursday, Sept. 22
9:00-10:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION
10:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (series debut)
Friday, Sept. 23
8:00-9:00 PM GHOST WHISPERER (series debut)
9:00-10:00 PM THRESHOLD (time period debut)
10:00-11:00 PM NUMB3RS
Saturday, Sept. 24
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY
Sunday, Sept. 25
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM COLD CASE
9:00-11:00 PM CBS SUNDAY MOVIE ("Martha Behind Bars")
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE: FAMILY EDITION
Wednesday, Sept. 28
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (time period premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 29
10:00-11:00 PM WITHOUT A TRACE
Tuesday, Oct. 4
10:00-11:00 PM CLOSE TO HOME (series debut)
