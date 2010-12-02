CBS Sports Taps ESPN Exec Berson to Head College Sports Network

CBS Sports has hired ESPN veteran David Berson to run its college sports network.

Most

recently executive vice president programming, planning and strategy at

ESPN, Berson has been named president of CBS College Sports and

executive vice president of CBS Sports. He will be engaged in all

aspects of CBS Sports, Berson will have day-to-day responsibilities for

running CBS College Sports Network.

Reporting to Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, Berson assumes his new roles on Jan. 3.

Steve Herbst, who had been serving as executive vice president and

general manager of CBS College Sports Network, will be leaving his post

at the end of the year.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com