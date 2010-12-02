CBS Sports Taps ESPN Exec Berson to Head College Sports Network
CBS Sports has hired ESPN veteran David Berson to run its college sports network.
Most
recently executive vice president programming, planning and strategy at
ESPN, Berson has been named president of CBS College Sports and
executive vice president of CBS Sports. He will be engaged in all
aspects of CBS Sports, Berson will have day-to-day responsibilities for
running CBS College Sports Network.
Reporting to Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, Berson assumes his new roles on Jan. 3.
Steve Herbst, who had been serving as executive vice president and
general manager of CBS College Sports Network, will be leaving his post
at the end of the year.
