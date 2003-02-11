CBS Sports taps Abdul-Jabbar

National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined CBS

Sports as an analyst for the network's coverage of the 2003 college-basketball

regular season and the 2003 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Abdul-Jabbar will serve as an analyst alongside Dick Enberg and Matt Guokas

in calling the North Carolina State at Duke game Saturday, Feb. 22.

The trio will also be teamed for the first and second rounds of the 2003 NCAA

Men's Tournament.

"We are thrilled to add a person of Kareem's stature and talent to our

college-basketball-announcing lineup," said Sean McManus, president of CBS Sports.

"Obviously, he has a strong association with the NCAA Tournament, and we look

forward to his championship-caliber work."