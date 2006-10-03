CBS Sports To Replace Golf Analyst

CBS Sports today announced it will replace lead golf analyst Lanny Wadkins with Nick Faldo beginning in the 2007 season.

Faldo, who won six major tournaments during his playing career, has spent the last three years as lead golf analyst for ABC Sports.

While Faldo will take over alongside Jim Nantz on the main CBS team, he will also continue as an analyst for The Golf Channel cable network, as well as handling lead analysis for ABC’s British Open coverage.

CBS Sports Executive Vice President and Executive Producer Tony Petitti said Tuesday that while the original thought was to reduce Wadkin's role, the sides instead agreed to part ways completely.

Wadkins had been in the role since 2002, when he replaced Ken Venturi.