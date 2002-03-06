CBS Sports producing NCAA special for UPN

The CBS-United Paramount Network synergy is going the March Madness route.

CBS Sports is producing a special one-hour NCAA Tournament show that will air

on UPN on the eve of the Final Four.

The March to Madness will air Wednesday, March 27 on UPN.

The special will go behind-the-scenes with the 64 college-basketball teams in

the tournament.

CBS Sports personality Greg Gumbel is the host.

CBS Sports starts its coverage of the NCAA Tournament next Thursday (March 14).

This is the latest UPN-CBS synergy since CBS president Les Moonves gained

oversight of UPN.

UPN will start airing repeats of CBS reality series The Amazing Race 2

later this month, and it also picked up canceled CBS series Wolf

Lake.

UPN executives said there are no plans to carry any NCAA Tournament games this

season on UPN.