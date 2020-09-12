CBS Sports Pins Down Bellator MMA TV Deal

CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator MMA mixed martial arts events beginning Oct. 1, the companies announced Friday.

Bellator MMA fights, which have aired on Paramount Network -- formerly Spike TV -- since 2013, will now air on CBS Sports Network, beginning with the Oct. 1 Bellator 247 event and including the Bellator Paris event on Oct. 10. CBS Sports Network will also telecast the Oct. 15 Bellator 249 fight card, said the company.

Undercard fights from Bellator MMA events will stream on CBSSports.com and Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel.

“We’re excited to have CBS Sports Network serve as the new home of live Bellator MMA events. It’s a great opportunity to showcase some of the best events and biggest names in the sport,” said CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg in a statement. “Adding Bellator MMA to the CBS Sports portfolio will allow for greater promotion, engagement and exposure across all our platforms and assets including CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports HQ as well as our various social accounts.”