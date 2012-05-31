CBS Sports Network's Berson: Continuing Live Programming Expansion to Draw New Viewers and Advertisers

CBS Sports Network has been gearing up its programming

acquisitions over the past year. Launched in 2002 as the National College

Sports Network and renamed CSTV in 2003, the network was acquired by CBS in

2005. In 2008, it was renamed CBS College Sports Network, and in April

2011, became CBS Sports Network with the goal of broadening its coverage into

sports beyond only college. That remains the charter.





Heading up the effort is David Berson, with a dual title of

president of CBS Sports Network and executive VP of CBS Sports. Berson joined

the network in 2010 and led the most recent rebranding.





Berson joined CBS after 16 years at ESPN, where he began as

an intern during college and worked his way through the organization, rising to

executive VP, program planning and strategy, overseeing ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS,

ESPN Classic, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ABC Sports, as well as ESPN's digital

media platforms. From 2001 when he took over program planning and strategy,

until he left in 2010, ESPN ratings grew 34%.





His goal right now is to diversify and expand both

the sports programming mix on CBS Sports Network and the audience that watches

it.





MBPT spoke with Berson about changes past, present and

future at the network. An edited transcript follows.



Is there enough

viewer demand for multiple sports networks? And can the newer all-sports

networks pose a challenge to ESPN as far as siphoning away viewers?

Sports fans have an unbelievable appetite for sports content. People

laughed when ESPN launched as a standalone sports network [in 1979].

Then each time they started a new network like ESPN 2 and ESPNU,

there were skeptics. But there is plenty of room for everybody. We have a

fantastic opportunity to find an audience and grow.



CBS College Sports

Network transitioned to CBS Sports Network about a year ago. What did that

entail?

Well we changed the name of the network to more closely align it with CBS

Sports on the broadcast side and are in the process of broadening our content

beyond just college sports. We've changed our on-air look, our graphics, music

and production to essentially be the same as the CBS Sports brand. And we are

getting a lot of crossover talent from CBS Sports to appear on our network like

Tracy Wolfson [CBS Sports college football reporter], Randy Cross [CBS NFL

analyst], Seth Davis [CBS college basketball analyst] and Greg Gumbel [CBS NFL

play-by-play announcer]. There are also lots of folks on the production side

who are working with both networks. But we are now truly a part of CBS Sports.



And ad selling is

also done jointly?

Yes. Advertising is sold across both networks. In addition to

our own sales staff, CBS Sports sales also sells inventory for our network

in their deals. Some of the deals they do are just for CBS Sports and some

could also include CBS Sports Network.



As far as adding

new programming, what have you done over the past year?

We've doubled our hours of live programming over the past year. We signed a

multiyear deal with the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) organization to televise

27 live events each year. PBR has a large and very passionate following. In

January we signed a multiyear agreement with the new National Collegiate Hockey

Conference that will feature eight of the nation's top college hockey programs.

We will televise a minimum of 18 conference games, as well as the semifinals

and championship game of its tournament. We expanded our coverage of

college lacrosse to 39 games and we also televise the National Lacrosse League

games and Major League Lacrosse. The MLL season begins on June 1 and runs

through August.





We are also televising the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series

every Sunday night at 8 throughout 2012. And Jim Rome is doing his new

half-hour show every weeknight at 6, joining Tim Brando who hosts a three-hour

show each morning. We continue to look for new content to fill out our

schedule.



But college sports

is still the predominant content on the network?

Yes. Right now college sports still makes up the bulk of our

programming.



What colleges do

you have TV rights dealswith?

We cover 30 men's and women's collegiate sports. We televise live sports of

teams from the Mountain West conference, Conference USA, the Atlantic 10, the

Patriot League, and Army and Navy.



All the major

sports are locked into deals with the broadcast networks, and with ESPN and

Turner, but when new opportunities arise with them, say the NFL possibly

offering a new package of TV games, or when the new MLB or NASCAR rights come

up for negotiation again, will CBS Sports Network be interested in bidding?

We are going to continue to be aggressive in our acquisitions of TV sports

rights. We will look to be opportunistic but we will be smart about what we go

after. We'll look at all rights deals that come up and make sure it's a good

fit for us. Also, every rights deal moving forward for CBS Sports will be

for all platforms, including CBS Sports Network. So whatever rights deals

they do will include opportunities for us.



In the meantime, is

CBS Sports Network televising live shoulder programming in conjunction with

sports events on CBS broadcast network?

Yes. We televised over 100 hours of live studio programming during the NCAA

Men's Basketball Championship tournament. We have our own commentators who do

our college games like former college coaches Pete Gillen and Steve Lappas and

former NBA players Wally Szczerbiak and Alaa Abdelnaby. We also do live

programming surrounding the Masters and we are now developing programming to

televise during the NFL season beginning this fall.



What are some of

the advertisers currently on the network?

Among the major sponsors on the

network are GM, Geico, AT&T, Verizon and LG.



How did your 16 years

at ESPN prepare you for taking over CBS Sport Network and beginning to

transition it from an all-college sports network to an all-sports network?

During my time there, I had many different types of responsibilities

working at each of the different networks and across many

platforms. I also oversaw the launch of ESPNU, so I am familiar with

what it takes to build and grow a sports network, including on the digital

side.

