CBS Sports Net Names VP of Programming

CBS Sports Network has named Dan Weinberg, a former Major

League Baseball executive, its senior VP of programming. He started Monday

(Dec. 5).

In the new position, Weinberg will lead the cable sports

channel's programming department while also working closely with CBS Sports,

Showtime Sports and CBSSports.com. He reports to David Berson, executive VP,

CBS Sports, and president of CBS Sports Network.

"Dan brings a wealth of experience with a strong track

record as an innovator and deal maker," Berson said in a statement. "I

look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow CBS Sports

Network and expand our programming."

Weinberg was most recently VP, licensing for MLB where he

managed licensing for all hard goods and oversaw corporate partnerships. Prior

to that, he was VP of entertainment at Six Flags and spent 12 years at ESPN,

most recently as executive producer, ESPN original entertainment.