CBS Sports Net Launching First NFL Programming

New York -- CBS Sports Network is launching its first regularly

scheduled NFL programming with a new series NFL

Monday QB to premiere on Sept. 10, CBS Sports president Sean McManus

announced at a press conference Tuesday.

The one-hour show, which will air every Monday at

6:30 p.m. (except for the premiere, which airs at 5 p.m.) though the Super Bowl,

will feature CBS NFL analysts Phil Simms, Rich Gannon and Steve Buerlain breaking

down the week's games from a quarterback's perspective. Adam Schein will host

in New York with the quarterbacks, which may include guests like Dan Marino,

Dan Fouts and Boomer Esiason, weighing in from around the country.

McManus said the show is the first of what he

hopes to be many more announcements as CBS Sports Network looks to expand its

original programming around CBS' marquee properties. For one, CBS carries the

Super Bowl in 2013, and McManus said CBS Sports Net will host programming as

part of what will be seven days of coverage prior to the Big Game on all CBS

Sports platforms.