CBS Sports Net Launching First NFL Programming
New York -- CBS Sports Network is launching its first regularly
scheduled NFL programming with a new series NFL
Monday QB to premiere on Sept. 10, CBS Sports president Sean McManus
announced at a press conference Tuesday.
The one-hour show, which will air every Monday at
6:30 p.m. (except for the premiere, which airs at 5 p.m.) though the Super Bowl,
will feature CBS NFL analysts Phil Simms, Rich Gannon and Steve Buerlain breaking
down the week's games from a quarterback's perspective. Adam Schein will host
in New York with the quarterbacks, which may include guests like Dan Marino,
Dan Fouts and Boomer Esiason, weighing in from around the country.
McManus said the show is the first of what he
hopes to be many more announcements as CBS Sports Network looks to expand its
original programming around CBS' marquee properties. For one, CBS carries the
Super Bowl in 2013, and McManus said CBS Sports Net will host programming as
part of what will be seven days of coverage prior to the Big Game on all CBS
Sports platforms.
