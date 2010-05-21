CBS Sports, ESPN Take Home Big Prizes
By Ben Grossman
CBS Sports was named “Best in Sports Television” and ESPN was honored as “Best in Sports Media” at the 2010 Sports Business Awards Thursday night in New York.
The awards, which honored achievements in the year 2009, were presented by the authoritative sports industry trade publications The SportsBusiness Daily and The SportsBusiness Journal at a live ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis.
Among other honored were MLB Advanced Media as the “Best in Digital Sports Media.”
A full list of award winners in 15 categories, chosen from 71 nominees, follows.
Sports Executive of the Year – Jerry Jones, Owner, Dallas Cowboys
Athletic Director of the Year – Gene Smith, Ohio State University
Professional Sports Team of the Year – Seattle Sounders
Professional Sports League of the Year – National Football League
Sports Event of the Year – Super Bowl XLIV
Best in Sports Media – ESPN
Best in Sports Television – CBS Sports
Best in Digital Sports Media – MLB Advanced Media
Best in Talent Representation and Management – CAA Sports
Best in Corporate Consulting, Marketing and Client Services – IMG
Best in Property Consulting, Sales and Client Services – Premier Partnerships
Sports Event Marketing Firm of the Year – Vivid Marketing
Sports Sponsor of the Year – Visa
Sports Facility of the Year – Cowboys Stadium
Best in Sports Technology – Mitsubishi Electric – Diamond Vision
