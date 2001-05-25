CBS splits Thursday with NBC

CBS scored a split ratings win with NBC on Thursday - without Survivor to beat up on Friends.

Friends romped in its time slot with a 5.9 rating, 20 share among adults 18-49 with 11.8 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Will & Grace (5.5/16) and Just Shoot Me (5.2/14) outpointed C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation (4.4/13) among 18-49ers, but C.S.I. trumped the sitcom duo in total viewers, 13.5 million to 10.5 million. But E.R. cleaned up for NBC with a 5.3/16 and 11.4 million takers.

So NBC averaged a 5.3 rating among 18-49ers on the night to CBS's 3.6, while CBS edged NBC in average total viewers, 11.1 million to 10.8 million. - Richard Tedesco