CBS splits Sunday with Fox

CBS scored an unusual split ratings win with Fox on the second Sunday night of the May sweeps.

CBS averaged 13.6 million viewers on the night, edging ABC with 13.1 million and Fox at 11 million. But Fox averaged a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 to ABC's 4.8 and CBS's 3.5.

CBS was a model of consistency, with mainstays 60 Minutes and Touched By An Angel averaged 13.5 million and 14 million viewers, respectively. CBS's average on the night was sustained by its original movie, Follow the Stars Home which drew 13.5 million viewers.

The X-Files led the way for Fox, with a 6.7 rating, 15 share among 18-49ers, and drew 12.4 million viewers. The Simpsons hit a 6.3/18 with 12.7 million viewers. Malcolm In the Middle followed with a 6.4/17 and 13.2 million viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC's The Practice pulled a 7.0/18 as the night's high scorer with the 18-49 crowd, with 17.2 million viewers. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 19.1 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco