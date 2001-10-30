CBS snags NBC streak

CBS stopped NBC's weekly winning streak in total viewers, but the Peacock continued its stronghold on adults 18-49.

After four consecutive weeks to start the season atop both the adults 18-49 and total viewers charts, NBC was dethroned in the total viewers race by about 100,000 viewers.

CBS won the fifth week of the season (Oct. 22-28) in viewers, averaging 12.84 million vs. NBC's 12.74 million.

NBC topped all comers though in adults 18-49 with a 5.0 rating/13 share in the key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research figures.

CBS, which also finished the week first in households (8.7/14), finished third in adults 18-49 (4.0/11).

Fox, with help from The World Series and baseball playoff games, finished second in adults 18-49 with a 4.1/11 and third in total viewers with 10.9 million.

ABC finished fourth in both adults 18-49 (3.9/10) and total viewers (10.1 million).

UPN got the best of rival The WB in both adults 18-49 (2.1/6 vs. 2.0/5) and total viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.4 million).

NBC's E.R. was the top-rated and most-watched show for the week, averaging a 13.6/33 in adults 18-49 and 27.4 million viewers.

CBS's CSI continues to grow, averaging a record 24.7 million viewers and a 9.0/21 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser