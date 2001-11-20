CBS sitcoms top Fox tandem

CBS and Fox sitcoms ran neck-and-neck in the Monday night entertainment ratings.

Everybody Loves Raymond was the night's traditional big draw, pulling 21.7 million viewers and a 7.6 rating, 17 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Becker followed-with 17.8 million viewers and a 5.7/13.

Fox's strong suit was Boston Public, which drew 11.6 million takers and a 5.2/14. Ally McBeal failed to hold that ldead-in, but showed some strength with 9.8 million viewers and a 4.9/12.

ABC's Monday Night Football won its time period in Nielsen overnight numbers. But in fast national results, CBS eked out a win among 18-49ers, averaging a 5.2 rating to Fox's 5.0. CBS also won in total viewers, averaging 15.4 million to Fox's 10.7 million and NBC's 10.4 million.

Up against Boston Public, NBC's Weakest Link drew 9.9 million viewers and a 3.9/10. In the same hour, CBS's King of Queens pulled 14.6 million and a 5.3/14 and Yes, Dear drew 14.6 million and a 5.6/14.

Meanwhile, in the continuing late prime duel of the legal dramas, NBC's rookie Crossing Jordan drew 11.9 million viewers and a 4.7/12, edging CBS's Family Law, which pulled 11.6 million viewers and a 3.7/10.

- Richard Tedesco