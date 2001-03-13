CBS sitcoms top Fox reruns

CBS topped Fox in another Monday battle of the sitcom reruns.

CBS averaged a 4.9 rating on the night among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals to Fox's 4.4, while ABC slipped past CBS in total viewers, 13 million to 12.5 million. An Everybody Loves Raymond repeat hit a 6.7/17 with 16.8 million viewers, following a fresh Yes, Dear at 5.9/15 with 14.6 million viewers. New entry Some of My Best Friends scored a 5.2/13 with 12.2 million viewers following Raymond.

Fox repeaters Boston Public (4.2/12) and Ally McBeal (4.6/11) slipped from their usual numbers. And ABC medical drama Gideon's Crossing showed vital signs with a 5.2/14 with 13.6 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco