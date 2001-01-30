CBS sitcoms top Fox reruns

CBS benefitted from reruns of Fox's Monday lineup to take the prime time ratings race Monday night.

CBS hit a 5.9 among the 18-49 crowd, averaging 15.5 million viewers. Everybody Loves Raymond lived up to its self-proclaimed top-rated sitcom status CBS declared during the Super Bowl, drawing 21.5 million viewers and hitting an 8.6 rating, 19 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. Becker followed with a 6.3/14, holding on to 17.5 million viewers. King of Queens (6.2/16) and Yes, Dear (6.4/15) each drew more than 15 million viewers. Family Law came in at a 4.0/10.

Fox's repeated itself with Boston Public (4.0/10) and Ally McBeal (3.7/8). ABC finished second on the night, drawing an average of 12.7 million viewers to watch the Jim Carey vehicle Liar, Liar, which hit a 5.2/12. Gideon's Crossing slumped in with a 3.3/9. - Richard Tedesco