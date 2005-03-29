CBS Show to Feature NYC Trends
WCBS personalities Lynda Lopez and Dave Price will share spring's hottest trends with New York viewers on an upcoming local special.What's Hot 2Night will air March 30 at 7 p.m. It will survey the latest in New York fashion, film, nightlife and dining. Special guests will include the Knicks City Dancers, who will star in a fashion show, and Tony Danza, dishing on his favorite New York restaurants.The Viacom-owned CBS station aired a similar special last spring.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.