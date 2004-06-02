CBS Shifts Saturday Shows
CBS has tweaked its Saturday-night schedule for fall so as not to break up the flow of its crime shows.
Its new lineup is The Amazing Race at 8-9, followed by Crimetime Saturday at 9 and 48 Hours Mystery at 10. The schedule announced two weeks ago had 48 Hours Mystery starting off the night, then Amazing Race at 9-10, followed by Crimetime Saturday.
Crimetime Saturday is an "anthology of encores" of CBS dramas, which equates to a series of re-runs from previous seasons of CSI, CSI: Miami, Cold Case and Without a Trace. That is not to be confused with re-purposing, in which CBS would rerun the same week's episode of those series for viewers who might have missed them.
