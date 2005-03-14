CBS' Shark Treatment

To hype the March 20 telecast of Spring Break Shark Attack,

CBS will blitz the airwaves during the

NCAA March Madness basketball tournament with

promos that end with killer sharks taking great big bites out of the historic

50-year-old “eye” logo.

Shark Attack, CBSers will tell you,

is just one of those for-the-heck-of-it projects that ought to draw millions of

viewers. “We also do the Hallmark Hall of Fame,” jokes

George Schweitzer, president of the CBS

marketing group, who concocted an elaborate and deliberately over-the-top promo

campaign for a movie that has sharks, mayhem—and a lot of cute coeds in

bikinis. In short, it's perfect for the Madness crowd.

After the games start on March 17, you'll see the shark slither across

the screen with Jaws-like music sounding in

the background. At California beaches, planes towing banners—with a chunk

“eaten” by a shark—will hype Shark

Attack, and in New York's Times

Square, CBS will distribute “Bite Me”-emblazoned can coolers and inflatable

sharks. Throughout the week, CBS will promote the movie as it sponsors

babe-alicious spring-break coverage beamed by Viacom-owned sister network

MTV.

CBS has nixed past attempts to alter the eye, but Schweitzer says,

seemingly citing a guide to such things, “I noticed, nowhere is it written

that a shark can't take a bite out of it.”