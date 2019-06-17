CBS Shares Fall Schedule

The fall season begins for CBS September 23. The network premieres five new shows that first week.

On Monday, September 23, The Neighborhood begins its second season, before the debut of Bob♥Abishola, from Chuck Lorre and starring Billy Gardell. Courthouse ensemble All Rise also premieres that day, before the fourth season of Bull begins.

On Tuesday, NCIS kicks off season 17. FBI begins season two, and the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans premieres.

Wednesday, September 25, Survivor begins season 39, followed by the season finale of Big Brother.

Thursday, Young Sheldon starts season three, The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins, premieres, Mom debuts season seven and Patricia Heaton comedy Carol’s Second Act debuts. The drama Evil, from Michelle and Robert King, debuts that night at 10 p.m.

Friday, September 27, it’s Hawaii Five-0 (season ten), Magnum P.I. (season two) and Blue Bloods (season ten).

Saturday, it’s Crimetime Saturday and the 33rd season starter for 48 Hours.

After football on Sunday, it’s season 52 of 60 Minutes, season two of God Friended Me and Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jump ahead to Wednesday, October 2, and Survivor is in its regular time period at 8, followed by season three of both SEAL Team and SWAT.

Season six of Madam Secretary kicks off Sunday, October 6.