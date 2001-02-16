CBS seeking more survivors

CBS is soliciting applications for its third Survivor series - location to be announced - on the show's Web site now.

Executive producer Mark Burnett has remained mum on the continent for his next "dramality" go-round slated for the summer, but South America and Africa are prominent on most-likely lists. Some current applicants may be considered for the fourth Survivor, according to press reports.

Applicants must be 21 years old, unaffiliated with CBS, not running for public office and willing to submit to security checks. - Richard Tedesco