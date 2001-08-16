CBS scouts CNN digs
CBS News executives were in Atlanta Wednesday sizing up CNN's headquarters.
A CNN spokesman confirmed a report of the visit and said it was part of the ongoing talks between the two sides, but did not know if ABC execs would make a similar visit.
Insiders say the meetings, which reportedly included Marcy McGinnis, CBS vice president for news coverage, and Bill Felling, CBS news national editor, were not high-level negotiating meeting, but more of a scouting tour. - Allison Romano
