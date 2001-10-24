CBS scores big Tuesday win

CBS's three-drama lineup had a record-setting night Tuesday.

The network scored its first Tuesday night victory in adults 18-49 in eight years, Judging Amy had its most-watched episode ever and new drama The Guardian had its best outing to date. CBS won the night in all major ratings categories, including total viewers (17.2 million), adults 18-49 (4.7 rating/12 share) and households (11.6/18), according to Nielsen Media Research.

Jag led off the night with its second-most watched episode ever, averaging 17.9 million viewers and a 4.6/13 in adults 18-49.

The Guardian followed at 9 p.m. ET/PT and scored all-time highs in adults 18-49 (4.3/11), total viewers (16.0 million) and a 10.8/16 in households.

Judging Amy drew its largest audience with 17.7 million viewers and tied its best-ever performance in adults 18-49 with a 5.3/15.

The news wasn't so good at NBC Tuesday night though. New comedy Emeril and sophomore Three Sisters continued to struggle in the 8-9 p.m. hour. Emeril averaged 6.1 million viewers and a 2.5/7 in adults 18-49, while Three Sisters averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 2.9/8 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser