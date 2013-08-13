CBS, RTL Partner on Asian Channels

Europe's largest

broadcaster, the RTL Group and CBS Studios International have announced a

partnership that will launch two channels in rapidly growing Southeast Asian

markets.





The

partners plan to make the two channels, RTL CBS Entertainment and RTL Extreme,

available in English and local languages on cable, satellite and IPTV networks

in up to 29 Asian markets including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the

Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.





Both

of the channels will be available in high definition.





As

part of the effort, the companies are creating a Singapore-based company called

RTL CBS Asia Entertainment Network, with a management team that will report to

a board of directors made up of RTL and CBS Studios International executives.





Programming

for the services will draw on first run shows and library titles from RTL

Group's content arm, FremantleMedia, and from CBS, which has a catalogue of

more than 70,000 hours.





RTL

CBS Entertainment will bow in early September 2013 with such general entertainment

fare as RTL Group's The X Factor, America's Got Talent and Celebrity Apprentice, as well as such

CBS shows as Elementary, Under the Dome and Late Show with David Letterman.





RTL

CBS Extreme is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2014 with action/adventure,

reality series and extreme sports.





In

a statement, co-CEO of the RTL Group Guillaume de Posch noted that "by joining

forces with such a renowned global partner, we are continuing our

tried-and-tested build strategy, expanding our business to more countries in Asia with high growth

potential. CBS is a highly creative and professional organization with

world-leading content which complements FremantleMedia's catalogue very well."





RTL

Group has interests in 53 television channels and 28 radio stations in ten

countries and is active in the content production arena throughout the world

via its FremantleMedia division.





"This

is another opportunity to use CBS's internationally successful content to be

part of a new channel venture in one of the world's fastest growing TV

regions," added Armando NuÃ±ez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution

Group, in a statement. "It's even better to do it with a best-in-class partner

such as RTL Group, one of the most accomplished and respected broadcasters

anywhere. We're excited to create an additive way to monetize our content in Asia and provide

audiences throughout the region the best television from two of the world's

most successful programming companies."

