CBS, RTL Partner on Asian Channels
Europe's largest
broadcaster, the RTL Group and CBS Studios International have announced a
partnership that will launch two channels in rapidly growing Southeast Asian
markets.
The
partners plan to make the two channels, RTL CBS Entertainment and RTL Extreme,
available in English and local languages on cable, satellite and IPTV networks
in up to 29 Asian markets including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Both
of the channels will be available in high definition.
As
part of the effort, the companies are creating a Singapore-based company called
RTL CBS Asia Entertainment Network, with a management team that will report to
a board of directors made up of RTL and CBS Studios International executives.
Programming
for the services will draw on first run shows and library titles from RTL
Group's content arm, FremantleMedia, and from CBS, which has a catalogue of
more than 70,000 hours.
RTL
CBS Entertainment will bow in early September 2013 with such general entertainment
fare as RTL Group's The X Factor, America's Got Talent and Celebrity Apprentice, as well as such
CBS shows as Elementary, Under the Dome and Late Show with David Letterman.
RTL
CBS Extreme is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2014 with action/adventure,
reality series and extreme sports.
In
a statement, co-CEO of the RTL Group Guillaume de Posch noted that "by joining
forces with such a renowned global partner, we are continuing our
tried-and-tested build strategy, expanding our business to more countries in Asia with high growth
potential. CBS is a highly creative and professional organization with
world-leading content which complements FremantleMedia's catalogue very well."
RTL
Group has interests in 53 television channels and 28 radio stations in ten
countries and is active in the content production arena throughout the world
via its FremantleMedia division.
"This
is another opportunity to use CBS's internationally successful content to be
part of a new channel venture in one of the world's fastest growing TV
regions," added Armando NuÃ±ez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution
Group, in a statement. "It's even better to do it with a best-in-class partner
such as RTL Group, one of the most accomplished and respected broadcasters
anywhere. We're excited to create an additive way to monetize our content in Asia and provide
audiences throughout the region the best television from two of the world's
most successful programming companies."
