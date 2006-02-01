CBS' Roberts Moves To CNN

CNN has poached CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts.



Roberts, who at one point was being groomed to anchor the CBS Evening News, joins CNN Feb. 20 as the cable news network’s senior national correspondent.

Roberts will contribute as a correspondent to several CNN programs, reporting on stories from the nation’s capital.

He has been chief White House correspondent at CBS News for more than six years and has anchored CBS Evening News on Sundays since 1995. He has also filled in on Face the Nation.

Roberts started at CBS News as co-anchor of the CBS Morning News from 1992 to 1994 and news anchor for CBS This Morning.

After a stint co-anchoring the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on WCBS New York, he returned to CBS News in 1995. A native of Canada, Roberts began his career as an anchor and correspondent for City TV in Toronto.