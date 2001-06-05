CBS reruns top Stanley Cup finals

CBS's lineup of sitcom reruns outran ABC's Stanley Cup finals game and narrowly beat NBC in the Monday night ratings.

Everybody Loves Raymond was high scorer for CBS, hitting a 4.9 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 and drawing 14 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. The New Jersey Devils 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in that Stanley Cup game on ABC drew a 2.0/6 with 4.5 million viewers and a 3.1 household rating.

Weakest Link drew a 4.9/13 with 13.5 million viewers to help NBC to a 3.8 average rating among 18-49ers on the night, second to CBS's 4.2. CBS also edged NBC in total viewers, 12.2 million to 10.4 million. Fox reruns of Boston Public and Ally McBeal gave it a 2.7 average on the night. - Richard Tedesco