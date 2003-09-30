CBS Renews Race , Brother

CBS has given fifth-year renewals to two of its reality franchises:

Emmy Award-winner The Amazing Race and Big Brother.

Big Brother 5 is scheduled for next summer, where it has run every

year since 2000, while The Amazing Race could air as early as

midseason.

CBS ordered 13 episodes of The Amazing Race, while Big Brother

typically airs several nights per week during its summer run.

Big Brother closed its fourth season last week, with the show’s finale

down significantly from last year’s.

The Amazing Race’s finale in August was also down from the finale of

the show’s last run in December 2002.

The Amazing Race is produced by Bruckheimer Television, Earthview

Inc., Touchstone Television and Amazing Race Productions.

Bertram van Munster, Jerry Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman executive-produce.

Big Brother is produced by Arnold Shapiro and Allison Grodner

Productions in association with Endemol

USA.