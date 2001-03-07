CBS renews Monday night sitcom row

Just a week after CBS renewed Everybody Loves Raymond, the network has locked up its three other Monday night comedies.

Becker, King of Queens and Yes, Dear all received one-year renewals from CBS for the 2001-2002 season. CBS's Monday night comedy block (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) is up across the board this season in the ratings, battling Fox's popular sitcoms for audience share. The block has averaged a 10.7 rating/16 share in households (up 9% from last year), 16.1 million viewers (up 11%) and a 6.1/14 in adults 18-49 (up 20%), according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Joe Schlosser