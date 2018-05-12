CBS Renews Five Shows, Including ‘Instinct’

In advance of Upfront Week, CBS has renewed the comedies Man With a Plan and Life in Pieces, unscripted show Celebrity Big Brother and dramas Criminal Minds and Instinct.

Man With a Plan debuted in the fall of 2016. Matt LeBlanc stars.

Life in Pieces premiered in the fall of 2015. The ensemble cast includes Colin Hanks and Betsy Brandt.

Celebrity Big Brother is the celebrity edition of reality hit Big Brother. It premiered in February.

Criminal Minds, about FBI profilers, has been around for 13 seasons. Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster are in the cast.

Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs help to stop a serial killer. It began in March.