CBS relocating DeGeneres sitcom

As part of a November sweep shakeup, CBS is moving Ellen DeGeneres' new comedy back a half-hour.

Starting this week, The Ellen Show will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Friday nights, filling the spot left vacant by the cancellation of new comedy Danny. On Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, CBS will air repeats of King of Queens in The Ellen Show's former 8 p.m. time slot and on Nov. 9 and 16, the network is inserting a pair of half-hour specials entitled Funny Flubs and Screw-ups.

The Ellen Show is scheduled to be pre-empted on Nov. 23 for Rugrats: The Movie, which will air from 8-10 p.m. - Joe Schlosser