CBS recasts sweeps lineup

CBS has finalized its midseason lineup in time for February sweeps, already looking strong with the debut of Survivor: The Australian Outback.

With programming shifts afoot, ratings weakling Bette wasn't bounced, but moves back one half-hour to a new 8:30 p.m. Wednesday slot, starting Feb. 28. Current 8:30 p.m. occupant Welcome to New York, goes on hiatus. The 8 p.m. slot goes to new sitcom Some of My Best Friends (also kicking off Feb. 28) starring Danny Nucci and Jason Bateman, based on the offbeat film Kiss Me, Guido. Nucci and Bateman play a modernized Odd Couple, with one gay character (Bateman) and one straight character (Nucci) living together in the same Greenwich Village apartment. CBS closes out Wednesdays with a movie starting at 9 p.m.

In other mid-season developments, CBS will debut the drama Kate Brasher, starring Mary Stuart Masterson, Rhea Perlman and Hector Elizondo, Saturday Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. Kate stars Masterson as a single mother whose life changes when she starts working at a community advocacy center, headed up by Elizondo. Perlman plays a lawyer who advises Masterson on how to make it as a single parent.

Meanwhile, CBS has ordered two additional episodes of That's Life, currently airing Saturdays at 8 p.m. The District continues its 10 p.m. Saturday run. And alternative cult show Walker, Texas Ranger will return April 14, beginning its countdown to its season finale. - Susanne Ault