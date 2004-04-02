CBS Is 'Real' Primed for Summer

Big Brother and The Amazing Race are back on CBS for summer season number five, with the two shows back-to-back in a three-hour premiere on Tuesday, July 6. The Will will also find its way onto the schedule.

After that July 6 premiere, Big Brother will settle into its regular schedule of three nights per week, airing Tuesday at 9 p.m., Thursday at 8 and Saturday at 9. One house guest will be evicted every Thursday.

The Amazing Race will air Tuesday at 10, with 11 couples competing against each other for $1 million. CBS also will air Mike Fleiss' The Will this summer, in which a family competes against each other for the assets of a wealthy relative. A premiere date has yet to be scheduled.

