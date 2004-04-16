CBS to Reair Survivor
With last night's episode of CBS' Survivor: All-Stars facing competition from Fox's American Idol results show (moved because of President Bush's live press conference on Tuesday night) as well as from back-to-back repeats of NBC's Friends, CBS is going to give viewers another chance to see the show.
Survivor: All-Stars will reair Friday, April 16, at 8 p.m., bumping Joan of Arcadia.
