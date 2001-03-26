CBS pushes Web ads

Just when dotcom activities are either on the back burner or flaming out for media players, CBS is pushing ahead, creating a new online sales unit to push CBS.com. In a recent memo to his staff, head of CBS ad sales Joe Abruzzese unveiled long-term plans to create a "parallel new media sales force" to complement its on-air team. The general strategy, according to Abruzzese, is to "amplify" existing advertisers' ties to its programming by selling them ads in related content on CBS.com. Chris Simon, CBS senior vice president of prime time sales, has now added the title of executive VP, new-media sales, and Dave Ghiraldini has rejoined CBS as vice president of new-media sales after three years in sales at Excite.com.