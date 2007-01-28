CBS Pulls Armed & Famous
By Ben Grossman
CBS has pulled Armed & Famous, the unscripted series following a group of low-level “celebrities” through police training and into the field, off the schedule immediately.
CBS will fill the Wednesday 8 p.m. slot with crime drama repeats for now, with CSI:NY first on deck this week.
The repeats will keep the slot warm until the network’s freshman surprise, Jericho, returns from a mid-season hiatus on February 14.
The remaining episodes of Armed & Famous could be burned off on the network over the summer, though a more likely destination is online.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.