CBS Pulls Armed & Famous

CBS has pulled Armed & Famous, the unscripted series following a group of low-level “celebrities” through police training and into the field, off the schedule immediately.

CBS will fill the Wednesday 8 p.m. slot with crime drama repeats for now, with CSI:NY first on deck this week.

The repeats will keep the slot warm until the network’s freshman surprise, Jericho, returns from a mid-season hiatus on February 14.

The remaining episodes of Armed & Famous could be burned off on the network over the summer, though a more likely destination is online.

