CBS Promotes Two to SVP of Communications
CBS has promoted Phil Gonzales to senior vice president,
communications, CBS Entertainment, and Lauri Metrose to senior vice president,
communications, CBS Television Studios, the network announced Monday.
They both report to Chris Ender, SVP of communications at CBS.
Gonzales, formerly VP of communications, oversees the network's
publicity campaigns for primetime series, specials, and late night and daytime
programming. He joined CBS Entertainment in 2004 from Warner Bros. Television
where he was VP, publicity.
Metrose, who has been at the VP level at CBS Television Studios since
2005, oversees consumer publicity, business communications, promotions, talent
and producer relations and award campaigns. Prior to her former role, she was
manager, publicity at CBS Entertainment.
"Phil and Lauri are best-in-class campaign
strategists, communicators and PR advisors," said Ender. "They
support the CBS Television Network and CBS Television Studios, as well as our
overall Communications operation with creativity, innovation and tenacity at
every turn. In a world that moves very fast, they have mastered the art of
balancing traditional, online and social media to enhance the audience and
profile for all things CBS. We are very fortunate to have them as leaders
on our world-class team."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.