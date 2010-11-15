CBS Promotes Two to SVP of Communications

CBS has promoted Phil Gonzales to senior vice president,

communications, CBS Entertainment, and Lauri Metrose to senior vice president,

communications, CBS Television Studios, the network announced Monday.

They both report to Chris Ender, SVP of communications at CBS.

Gonzales, formerly VP of communications, oversees the network's

publicity campaigns for primetime series, specials, and late night and daytime

programming. He joined CBS Entertainment in 2004 from Warner Bros. Television

where he was VP, publicity.

Metrose, who has been at the VP level at CBS Television Studios since

2005, oversees consumer publicity, business communications, promotions, talent

and producer relations and award campaigns. Prior to her former role, she was

manager, publicity at CBS Entertainment.

"Phil and Lauri are best-in-class campaign

strategists, communicators and PR advisors," said Ender. "They

support the CBS Television Network and CBS Television Studios, as well as our

overall Communications operation with creativity, innovation and tenacity at

every turn. In a world that moves very fast, they have mastered the art of

balancing traditional, online and social media to enhance the audience and

profile for all things CBS. We are very fortunate to have them as leaders

on our world-class team."