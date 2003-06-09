CBS promotes three

Tina Dakin, Jim Shefcik and Michael Pollack have all been promoted at CBS

Marketing and Communications, said Ileene Mittleman, vice president of

advertising and creative services, to whom all three report.

Dakin becomes VP of creative services, where she oversees

in-house sales, marketing and collateral support for CBS and UPN.

Dakin has been at CBS for 30 years.

Shefcik, who becomes executive creative director, continues to lead CBS'

award-winning design team.

Shefcik joined CBS in 1981 and worked at the network until 1986.

He then departed for three years, working at The McGraw-Hill Cos. and ad agency Backer

Spielvogel Bates, returning to CBS in 1989.

Pollack becomes executive director of advertising and promotion, working for

CBS late-night, news, sports, entertainment and the 20 CBS television stations.

Pollack has been at CBS since 1991.