CBS Promotes Kubitz

CBS has promoted Andy Kubitz to senior vice president, program planning and scheduling, according to a Wednesday announcement from Kelly Kahl, senior executive vice president, CBS Primetime, to whom Kubitz reports.

A 15-year veteran of CBS, Kubitz most recently served as vice president, program planning and scheduling since 2006. In his new role, Kubitz will continue to be responsible for the scheduling of the network's primetime series, specials and television movies and mini-series. He will also continue contributing to the scheduling of The CW and coordinating CBS's theatrical acquisitions.

"Andy is one of the best young execs in the business and this promotion reflects some terrific work for us this season," said Kahl.