CBS Programming Exec. Retires

After 34 years with CBS—exceeded only by his 41-year marriage—Dick Kirschner, director of current programming, is retiring Friday.

During his tenure, Kirschner has handled current programming for such CBS mainstays as All in the Family, M*A*S*H, Dallas, Newhart, Major Dad, Murphy Brown, Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman, JAG and, most recently, NCIS.

“Dick's passion for the business and loyalty to the network to which he's devoted more than three decades has contributed in no small part to where CBS is today," remarked Nancy Tellem, president of the CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group.

In her testimonial, CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler called Kirschner’s lengthy career a testament to his ability to work with “personalities both in front of and behind the camera. We'll miss his knowledge and insight and his fabulous stories and behind-the-scene anecdotes.”

Kirschner joined CBS in New York in 1971 as manager of program practices, later rising to director and, in 1975, VP when he was transferred to Los Angeles. In 1977, he moved into current programming.

Previously, he was a VP in the television department at Benton & Bowles Advertising. Kirschner got his start in the business as a film booker for MGM TV in New York.